Michigan's first gluten-free brewery opens this summer in Grand Rapids

With Brewery Nyx opening in a few weeks, everything from lagers, IPAs to stouts in every beer tap will be gluten-free.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A first-of-its kind brewery in all of Michigan is coming to Grand Rapids. The goal of Brewery Nyx is to ensure everyone can enjoy a glass of beer.

That means everything from lagers, IPAs and stouts in every beer tap will be gluten-free.

"That's what we're here for, to welcome everybody back to the table,"founder and owner Jessica Strickland says.

She's been gluten-free for 12 years now. When she had to make the change, she cut many things out of her diet, including her favorite craft beers.

"It kind of changed my whole life. Sounds dramatic, but it is kind of, it's a big deal around Beer City. That's what everybody does," Strickland says.

After living in the west coast for some time, she found plenty of gluten-free breweries. She knows there are people here with celiac disease or other restrictions, and she wanted to reach that community.

"Traditionally, beer is brewed with wheat, barley, and/or rye. Those three grains naturally have a gluten, the gluten protein in them. We are still using cereal grains, but they're all naturally gluten free," Strickland says. "People who have celiac disease or are more sensitive are still not okay with consuming a gluten removed product. That is why we use 100 percent naturally gluten-free grains. Meaning our main ingredients are rice and millet. We also use buckwheat and some other gluten-free ingredients."

"The outreach has been great," Strickland continues. "You know, customers [are] tasting our beer for the first time and messaging us saying they're sitting in their car and crying, because it's the first craft beer they've had in a few years."

"Our beers tastes great. They're brewed in a very similar fashion to most other beers. So, I find that the vast majority of folks will enjoy our beer, whether they have a restriction or not," hospitality manager DJ De La Cruz says.

Brewery Nyx has actually been distributing to businesses in the area for the last six months while also hosting pick-up days at their location.

"It's really amazing to see everybody as we, again, bring them back into the fold and help them feel normal again," Strickland says.

Brewery Nyx will post their opening date to their social media soon. Strickland expects the tasting room will be open in early to mid July after they complete the remaining finishing touches.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.