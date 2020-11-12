Michigan's top court rejects appeal by Trump campaign

It's the latest in a string of unsuccessful cases challenging how the Nov. 3 election was handled.

LANSING, Mich. — President Donald Trump’s campaign has been handed a unanimous defeat at the Michigan Supreme Court.

The justices declined to hear an appeal about how absentee ballots were handled in Detroit as well as other issues. The court steered it aside with a three-sentence order. It's the latest in a string of unsuccessful cases challenging how the Nov. 3 election was handled.

Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in Michigan was certified on Nov. 23. The president’s campaign claimed the Republican Party wasn’t allowed to get an appropriate number of observers inside a Detroit convention center where absentee ballots were counted.

Experts have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the U.S. election.

