MUSKEGON, Mich. — Large vacant lots in Muskegon's downtown are disappearing. Especially those created more than a decade ago when the Muskegon Mall was demolished.

The latest to be targeted by developers is a parking lot between Morris Avenue and Shoreline Drive. The seven-acre site once provided overflow parking for the mall.

Great Lake Development Group of Muskegon is proposing a mixed-use development for the site called Foundry Square.

Great Lakes Development Group partners Josh Canale and Chris Benedict

say the first building they hope to build on the site will be an 82-room Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham. The hotel will incorporate a number of urban designs to make it look right at home in Muskegon's downtown.

The rest of the property may include apartments, mixed-use buildings, townhomes, grocery store, public park, restaurants, and an ice skating rink.

"More of like a walkable community within downtown," said Benedict.

"We picture the primary entrance to the site being at the end of second street," Canale added.

Only a few of the spaces in the parking lot are ever used and there's views of Muskegon Lake from the site. It's a site that's had Canale's attention for years.

"There's just a lot that can be done here," he said. "It's a massive vacancy right kind of in the heart of downtown."

The Great Lakes Development Group is finishing Lake View Lofts on Western Avenue. The building will open in May.

Foundry Square's full build-out will depend on market demand. But the hotel should open about the same time as Muskegon's convention center. Total investment at the site could top out at $45-million.

"Being a part of the revitalization of downtown is really exciting to both of us," said Benedict.

The parking lot is still owned by the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. Sale to the property to the Great Lake Development Group is expected in the next month or two.

