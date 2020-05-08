x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Midland-area dam operators file for bankruptcy protection

Boyce Hydro and Boyce Hydro Power owe at least $6.1 million for a series of loans through Chicago-based Byline Bank.
Credit: AP
The remains of the Edenville Dam, as seen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)

BAY CITY, Mich. — Two companies that own or operate dams that failed in the Midland area have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which would allow them to reorganize their finances. 

Boyce Hydro and Boyce Hydro Power owe at least $6.1 million for a series of loans through Chicago-based Byline Bank, according to a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Bay City. 

They also owe emergency contractors. 

The Edenville dam failed during a steady rain in May, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River. 

The river then overwhelmed the Sanford dam, about 140 miles north of Detroit.   

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.