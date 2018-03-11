GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Rugby match between the U.S. Naval Academy and Davenport University in Grand Rapids November 3 has a strong connection to Ryan Fischer, a Grandville High School student who died in his sleep in 2014.

One of the Naval Academy players is Erick Bleakly, a junior from North Muskegon. He says the Naval Academy was not in his career plans until he read about Ryan Fischer’s death and his many accomplishments as an athlete and student. When he read Fischer was planning to attend the U.S. Military Academy, Bleakly says he was inspired to also serve his country.

“Ryan Fischer, I would say is the reason I chose the service academy,” says Bleakly. “He was the person who inspired me. His story opened my eyes to a greater call.”

Bleakly never knew Fischer, but he has met the Fischer family. Fischer’s parents were in the group gathered at Gerald R. Ford International Airport to welcome the Navy Rugby team.

“We are here so we can give Erick a hug,” says Roni Fischer, Ryan’s mother. “He is an amazing young man.”

“Because of Ryan he is here,” points out Erick’s mother Ann Bleakly.

“That is what started it,” agrees Roni Fischer. “But Erick is certainly paving his own way at the Naval Academy. He is an exceptional young man.”

Including Ryan's younger brother Conner, Roni Fischer says here are currently 5 Grandville High School graduates enrolled in the U.S. Military Academy who Ryan Fisher may have inspired.

“That is unheard of to have that many from the same high school,” she says.

