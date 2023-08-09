Midtown Grooves returns with free live music for the whole family

After a three-year hiatus, the Midtown Neighborhood is bringing back a fun, free and family-friendly event.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a three-year hiatus, the Midtown Neighborhood is bringing back a fun, free and family-friendly event this weekend.

Saturday, Sept. 9, Midtown Grooves returns to Midtown Green Park in Grand Rapids. It’s a fundraising event for the Midtown Neighborhood Association (MNA), which acts as a liaison between residents and the city to meet the needs of the community. Saturday’s event is free, featuring live performances by Lady Ace Boogie, Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish and The Skinny Limbs.

Josh Carpenter is an MNA board member and vice chair.

He said, “We’re going to have live music, craft beers, hard ciders, food trucks, a vintage market for people who want to come and do some shopping. Pets are allowed. Live music will start at 2 and from noon to 1:30 we’ll have Teknique Break Dance Academy doing some lessons.”

If you’re interested in those free break dancing lessons and the many other activities planned, that’s happening at Midtown Green Park from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.