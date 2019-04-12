Vice President Mike Pence is coming to town.

He will be doing a bus tour during the day and holding a rally in the evening.

The Vice President will be making stops in Portage, Holland and Grand Rapids to meet with faith and community leaders. These events do not appear to be open to the public.

At 5 p.m. Pence will be holding a Keep America Great event in Holland with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary. Since leaving the White House, Sanders has become a Fox News contributor.

The rally is being held at 215 Central Ave., which is the former location of West Michigan Bike and Fitness. To attend, you must register for the event. Only two tickets will be given per mobile number.

Doors open at 3 p.m., and the vice president's office encourages early arrivals, saying there is no guarantee of admittance.

It's been three years since Pence was in Holland. His last visit was just days before the 2016 election.

Michigan is one of a handful of swing states that could play a vital role in the 2020 election. Trump was able to break the so-called blue wall in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania when he was elected to the White House. However, during the midterms, Michigan voters elected a Democratic governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Democratic candidates for president and President Donald Trump have already been campaigning in Michigan.

