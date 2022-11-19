Highway closed after milk tanker slides off road in Ottawa Co.

The truck slid off in a construction zone and was blocking the only open lane of the highway.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A milk tanker slid off the highway in Ottawa County, closing the area down, the Sheriff's Office says.

The truck slid off in a construction zone and was blocking the only open lane of the highway, near the 55 mile marker of Eastbound I-196.

The highway is closed while the milk is being transferred to another truck and the tanker can be pulled from the ditch.

Deputies say there were no injuries in the crash.

