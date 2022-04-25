Van Buren Co. Dive Team assists in recovery of submerged minivan

The driver was able to make it out of the vehicle unharmed.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — On Sunday, Van Buren County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Lake Brownwood near Paw Paw where a minivan was completely submerged.

Deputies reported that the driver was attempting to back out of a private drive when the breaks failed on the van. They say that the driver was able to get out of the vehicle without injury.

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was reported to have been unable to stop and rolled backwards off a seawall into Lake Brownwood, where it was submerged into 6 to 8ft. of water.

The Van Buren County Dive Team assisted in the recovery of the vehicle.

After approximately two hours, the minivan was able to recovered by Mike's Towing, a local wrecker service out of Bangor.

