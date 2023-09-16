Minor injuries after early morning Muskegon Heights crash

Muskegon County Dispatch says the multi-vehicle crash

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon County Dispatch says minor injuries were sustained after a multi-vehicle crash that happened early Sept. 16.

Authorities say the crash happened at the corner of East Sherman Boulevard and Peck Street in Muskegon Heights at around 5:30 a.m. The cause of the accident is still unknown, but dispatch confirms that crews responded to minor injuries of drivers involved.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer at the scene took photographs of the crash, showing a power line that had been hit by a car. It is unclear if the crash led to any local power outages.

Anyone with more information about the crash can contact Muskegon Heights Police or submit anonymous tips through Silent Observer.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates on-air and online as we learn more.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.