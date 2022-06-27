Minority-owned shoe manufacturer bringing headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids

HOLO Footwear is moving from Portland, Oregon to downtown Grand Rapids for their expansion. They bring with them 61 "high-wage" jobs, Gov. Whitmer said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A sustainable outdoor shoe company, HOLO Footwear, is headed to Grand Rapids to begin expanding their operations.

The company started in Portland, Oregon, but plans to move their headquarters to West Michigan to open e-commerce operations in the area. The move will create 61 "high-wage" jobs and bring $1.6 million in capital investment, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

HOLO is minority-owned and began operations in 2020. They use recycled material for their shoes and pride themselves on keeping their products affordable for the average customer.

Their shoes can be found in stores like Nordstrom, Dick's Sporting Goods, Backcountry, Macy's, Public Lands and REI.

“As HOLO continues to expand, we found that West Michigan is an excellent location for our growth,” explains Rommel Vega, Founder & President of HOLO Footwear. “It’s a fantastic environment for our business, with access to talented designers and people from the footwear industry.”

HOLO chose the Grand Rapids area out of other options, including Oregon and North Carolina, with help from The Right Place and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

MEDC provided a $250,000 performance-based grant through the Michigan Strategic Fund to help HOLO choose West Michigan as a new home base.

“Today’s investment from HOLO Footwear will create 61 good-paying jobs in West Michigan and help our state’s economy keep putting one foot in front of the other,” said Whitmer.

“With the strong talent pool and robust economic environment, not to mention the amazing outdoor recreational playground that West Michigan has to offer, we think HOLO Footwear will thrive here in the region," said Brent Case, Vice President of Business Attraction for The Right Place and project lead.

The project is planned for 50 Louis St. NW in Grand Rapids. The company has begun hiring e-commerce positions.

