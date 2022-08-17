Greenville family needs your help finding missing 12-year-old girl

The City of Greenville Dept. of Public Safety says 12-year-old Alayna Wyma was last seen Monday night.

GREENVILLE, Michigan — A family in Greenville is hoping you might have seen their 12-year-old girl who went missing Monday evening.

The City of Greenville Department of Public Safety wants the community to be on the lookout for Alayna Wyma.

The family told law enforcement she left her home around 10 p.m. Monday and took some personal items with her.

The next day, family members reported her missing.

She's described as standing 5'4" tall, weighing about 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing brown pants with tan hearts, a dark long-sleeved shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information that could help bring her home is asked to call the Greenville Department of Public Safety through Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253.

