Missing 12-year-old runaway found

Jaystin Amelia, 12, was found safe after police were searching for him Thursday.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Thursday the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office was searching for a missing boy in Newaygo.

12-year-old Jaystin Amelia was believed to not have been in any danger as he ran away from home.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office updated their Facebook post later Thursday saying Jaystin had been found safe and sound.

