MISSING TEEN | 13-year-old Michigan girl may be in Kalamazoo area

Kyra Lynee Jones-Kelley has been missing from her Bedford Township home since 10 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since last week.

Kyra Lynee Jones-Kelley left her Bedford Township home around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 15, police said.

She stands about 5'5" tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Kyra was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with lime-green Nike lettering on it.

Police said her parents got a suspicious Facebook message from Kyra's account since she's been missing, and they think she may be in danger.

Detectives think she could be staying in or was taken to the Kalamazoo area.

Police are asking the community to share her photo, and contact police with any information you might have about Kyra or her location at 269-781-0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.