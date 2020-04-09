Braylen Noble, 3, is missing from the 3400 block of Gibraltar Heights. Crews are searching for the child near Byrne Road and Airport Highway and in Swan Creek.

TOLEDO, Ohio — 3-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing by his mother on Friday after she says he disappeared from their Hunters Ridge apartment on Gibraltar Heights Drive in south Toledo.

The family says Braylen is non-verbal. He was wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse t-shirt at the time he went missing.

Sunday, September 6

Toledo Police continued their search for the 3-year-old along with volunteers from the community on Sunday.

The FBI also confirms that they are assisting in the search.

Just after 9 p.m. WTOL 11 spoke with Braylen's mother Dajnae Cox at the apartment complex.

Cox clarified she can't be sure that Braylen fell out of the window, but based on where Braylen and Braylen's grandmother were in the apartment at the time, and because she saw the window the screen was pushed out, she can't think of any other possibility.

Braylon's mother says she was not arrested on Sunday, although there were rumors that she was.

She is also asking for people to join in the search for her son.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, the FBI - Cleveland Division announced an award of up to $5,000 for information leading to the successful recovery of Braylen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 419-255-1111.

Help us find little Braylen Noble, he has been missing since Friday, Sept 4th. Up to $5,000 reward available for information leading to his successful recovery. If you have information call 419-255-1111 - tips can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/nmai1wDZlI — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) September 6, 2020

Agents are speaking with family members, neighbors, and urge anyone that may have info to get in touch with law enforcement.

Searchers began looking for Braylen early in the morning on Sunday in the area around Hunters Ridge including at surrounding apartment complexes and around Swan Creek.

Dive teams also searched the water behind the apartments on Sunday afternoon but were unable to turn up any signs of the child.

At 4 p.m., searchers and members of Braylen's family held a moment of silence in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Braylen's family also asked that people stop spreading negative rumors on social media about what may have happened to the missing boy.

Saturday, September 5

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, searchers said they found a blanket that had blood on it in a cemetery across the street from the Hunters Ridge Apartments.

However, Braylen’s mother, upon looking at it, said the blanket did not belong to the family.

A separate group of searchers also found what appeared to be a freshly dug hole in the woods nearby that had a two-by-four board next to it.

According to a witness, a police officer who saw the hole said it had not been there before.

Police stress that neither of these developments can be conclusively linked to the 3-year-old's disappearance at this time and they are still investigating.

Update: Sept. 5 at 9:27 PM: Contrary to social media posts, Braylen Noble has not been found. The search and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) September 6, 2020

K9s units were once again deployed in the Swan Creek area near Gibraltar Heights Drive on Saturday.

Friday, September 4

On Friday night Toledo police wrapped up search efforts for the missing 3-year-old boy around 10 p.m. Crews said visibility issues were the cause for suspending the search.

Police said his mother is not a suspect nor do they suspect foul play.

Braylen Noble, 3, was reported missing on Friday from the 3400 block of Gibraltar Heights Drive at the Hunters Ridge apartments.

The search began around 12:30 p.m. Friday when Braylen's mother called police because she couldn't find her son.

She said he jumped or fell out of a third-floor apartment window shortly after 12 p.m. and she hasn't seen him since.

Officers say they looked throughout the entire apartment complex and knocked on doors at all of the surrounding buildings to look for the boy.

They also looked behind the apartment, where there is a body of water.

There were rumors of him being found, however, officials said those are just rumors and they've found no sign of Braylen.

The child last was seen wearing a long-sleeved red and white Mickey Mouse shirt.

Braylen is nonverbal, police said.

Toledo Police are searching the areas of South Byrne Road and Airport Highway, and the area by the apartment complex in the 3400 block of Gibraltar Heights Drive.

They were aided by Toledo Fire and Rescue as well, however, TFRD have ceased their portion of the search. TPD is continuing to look or Braylen.

Toledo Metroparks officers also assisted police in the search. Teams conducted an area search of surrounding buildings, dumpsters, under vehicles and more on Friday, according to police.

Drones were deployed to assist the search and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department's water rescue unit was also deployed to Swan Creek to help search.

Rescuers said the terrain was too difficult to put a boat in the water behind the apartment building. K9 units were also employed to help search.

Police say the child's mother was taken to the Safety Building Friday as a matter of protocol in such search situations.

If you see Braylen, you are asked to call 911 immediately.