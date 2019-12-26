LAKEVIEW, Mich. — The Lakeview post of the Michigan State Police is turning down volunteers to help find a 5-year-old boy who is missing from the Six Lakes area on Christmas Day, according to the Montcalm County Central Dispatch Facebook post.

Their post has been shared more than 1,000 times and has 70 comments with people expressing their thoughts and prayers and volunteering their time to help to look for Beau Belson.

However, Montcalm County Central Dispatch wrote on the Facebook post in all caps: "NO MORE VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED AT THIS TIME, THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONCERN BUT FOR NOW THEY ARE ALL SET WITH HELP."

According to deputies, excessive volunteers are interfering with their K9 unit's tracking who are assisting at least a dozen police and sheriff departments and "several" fire departments to search for Beau.

The 5-year-old went missing from Holland Road north of Michigan-46 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is 36 inches tall and 40 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dino footie pajamas and black boots. He has autism but is able to communicate, according to the post.

If anyone has any information, contact Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or call 911.

