Police: Baby taken by mother after allegedly shooting, killing boyfriend in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are searching for a missing endangered baby taken by her mother, who is a suspect in a Wyoming homicide.

According to a release, 21-year-old Sakina Muhammad was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance with her live-in boyfriend. Officers were called to the couple’s home on Taft Avenue SW for a welfare check just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Kwan Andre Wilson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified Muhammad as a person of interest in the shooting. She is believed to have left the scene with her 11-month-old daughter, Ayvah Nyre Winston. Police have issued a “missing endangered” alert for Ayvah.

The mother and daughter are reportedly traveling in a gray 2016 Ford Fusion with a Michigan registration plate ELR-5650.

Detectives with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety are investigation the case. Police say the incident does not appear to be random. However, it is believed that Muhammad is still armed with the weapon used and officers are asking the public not to approach her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Muhammad and Ayvah is asked to call 911, the Wyoming Police Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-454-9110.

