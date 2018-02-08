GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police detectives are asking for your help to find a missing 1-year-old boy.

Police have reason to believe Miquis Lamont Jenkins is with 19-year-old Iyesha Catherine Gibbs.

Gibbs often babysits Jenkins, which was the case on Wednesday, Aug. 1, when she was supposed to watch him for a few hours. She is said to have left the home at 1 p.m. with Jenkins and has not been seen since.

Police say Gibbs has connections to Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor.

Gibbs is described as a black woman standing 5'4'' tall and weighing 250 pounds, with short black hair. She was last seen driving a silver SUV with a broken passenger side window, covered in plastic and tape.

If you have seen either of these two, or have any information about where they are, please call Detective Kevin Snyder at 616-456-3422, Sergeant Keith Hefner at 616-456-3338 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

