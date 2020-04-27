UPDATE:

Police said Houston "John" Cooper Jr. was located and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY:

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Police in Battle Creek are hoping the public can help them locate a man with dementia missing in the area.

According to the police department, 78-year-old Houston "John" Cooper Jr. has been missing since around 12 a.m. Monday, April 27. He goes by John.

He was last seen wearing a white Army shirt, but authorities did not have more details about his clothing to share. John is around 5'8" and 180 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of 424 Upton Ave. in Battle Creek around midnight on April 27.

Police say John has the onset of dementia and gets confused easily. If you have any information on his location, call dispatch at 269-781-0911.

