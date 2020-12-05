Police: 82-year-old with dementia missing in Battle Creek area

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are hoping the community can help them locate an 82-year-old woman with dementia missing since early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release, Helen Carbine was last seen at her home located in the 100 block Louis Drive in Battle Creek around 1 a.m.
She was last seen in a brown coat and pants. She is around 5'2" and 155 pounds.
Police said Carbine has slight signs of dementia and did not take her medication.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 269-781-0911.
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Man missing from White Cloud area
- Here's how to see military aircraft honor front-line workers in West Michigan
- Michigan company makes social distancing signage for businesses, as state prepares to re-open
- Kent County Prosecutor: Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 kids in 2016
- Silent Observer offers $2,500 reward for information on Kentwood double homicide
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.