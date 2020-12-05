Police: 82-year-old with dementia missing in Battle Creek area

Helen Carbine was last seen around 1 a.m. and has been missing since.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are hoping the community can help them locate an 82-year-old woman with dementia missing since early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, Helen Carbine was last seen at her home located in the 100 block Louis Drive in Battle Creek around 1 a.m.

She was last seen in a brown coat and pants. She is around 5'2" and 155 pounds.

Police said Carbine has slight signs of dementia and did not take her medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 269-781-0911.

