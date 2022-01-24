Where is Artemis? Blandford Nature Center answers questions about missing bobcat

Blandford says Artemis has been spotted on the nature center's trail cameras several times and appears to be healthy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After nearly a month, Artemis the bobcat is still missing from the Blandford Nature Center. The Center first posted about Artemis' disappearance over three weeks ago on Dec. 30, 2021.

While Artemis is still on the loose, the Center is answering the community's questions. A post on Blandford's Facebook page has responded to frequently asked questions received about Artemis' escape and attempts to catch her.

Blandford officials say Artemis has been seen on the nature center's property through trail cameras, so they know she has not traveled far.

They say live traps have been set for her, and officials regularly check them. When temperatures plummet, the traps are closed to ensure she won't freeze if she is trapped by one.

"She has checked out the traps a few times but hasn't entered one yet," the post reads. "We continue to consult with local experts about the best search tactics."

Artemis appears to be healthy, according to Blandford, and is surviving on her own since she hasn't entered any traps for food yet.

Some community members have been wondering why Artemis or her brother, Apollo, cannot be released since she appears to be doing well on her own. Blandford officials say wildlife rehabilitators determined Artemis and Apollo would likely be unable to survive in the wild due to missing a critical learning period when their mother died.

"Artemis' natural instincts appear to have kicked in during this situation and she is surviving. It may turn out that Artemis doesn't get hungry enough to be trapped and makes Blandford part of her territory, but urban areas are not ideal for bobcats due to traffic and other human activity," officials said. "Apollo cannot be released because he has not been in the same situation, and we do not know if he would be able to survive on his own."

Blandford says that any bobcat sightings around West Michigan are unlikely to be Artemis, since she appears to be staying around the Nature Center's property. Any sightings should be reported to the Grand Rapids Police Department's non-emergency line at 616-456-3400.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.