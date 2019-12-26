BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Barry County are searching for an elderly couple that haven't been seen or heard from since Christmas Eve.

According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, James and Dora Boulter were last seen in Plainwell on Dec. 24 around 10:30 p.m.

The couple left a friend's home and was supposed to the traveling back to their home in Orangeville Township.

On Dec. 25, just before 5:20 p.m., the Boulter's family contacted authorities because they did not return home.

The sheriff's office says the couple was last seen driving a yellow, Jeep Renegade with a Michigan license plate number 8MBJ29.

A yellow, Jeep Renegade.

Provided

If anyone has seen or located the couple, contact the Barry County Sheriff's Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.

