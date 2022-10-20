Police searching for missing family from Fremont

Police say Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano were last heard from on Sunday. If you know of their whereabouts, contact police at 231-924-2400 or 911.

FREMONT, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing family from Fremont.

Police say Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano were last heard from on Sunday, where family members reported that Anthony was acting paranoid. The family left behind their pets and a family member who requires full-time care. Police say their cell phones have been turned off.

Police released the following descriptions of the Ciriglianos:

Anthony John Cirigliano, “Tony”, 51-year-old male, 5’6” tall, 180 lbs., brown hair, no facial hair, unknown clothing.

Suzette Lee Cirigliano, 51-year-old female, 5’9”, 120 lbs., blond hair, glasses, unknown clothing.

Brandon Michael Cirigliano, 19-year-old male, 5’8”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.

Noah Alexander Cirigliano, 15-year-old male, 5’6”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.

Both Brandon and Noah have autism, according to authorities.

Police say they may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with the registration number "DJL1982".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.