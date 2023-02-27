x
Fruitport Police need your help finding missing 13-year-old boy

Chace Romanelli, 13, was last seen Saturday evening leaving his home in Fruitport. If you know where he is, you're asked to call 911 or Fruitport Police at 865-8477.
Credit: Fruitport Police Department
Have you seen 13-year-old Chace Romanelli? He was last seen Saturday leaving his home in Fruitport, Michigan.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Authorities in Fruitport need your help finding a 13-year-old boy who was last seen over the weekend leaving his house. 

The Fruitport Police Department says Chace Romanelli left his home near E. Broadway Avenue in Fruitport Township around 7 p.m. Saturday. 

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Police said he usually wears glasses. 

If you have any information that could help police find him, you're asked to call 911, Fruitport Police at 865-8477 or Silent Observer at 72-CRIME. 

