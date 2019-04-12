GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities are looking for a Grant woman who may be in the Grand Rapids area.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Shanna Kuiper hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday, Dec. 3. Authorities believe she may in the Grand Rapids area driving a 2013 black Ford Fusion.

Shanna Kuiper

Newaygo County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact D/Sgt Ray Lundeen at 231-689-7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

