Missing horse reunited with West Michigan family

After running away from an Ada Vet Clinic Monday afternoon while receiving treatment, Autumn Holub's horse Babe was found nearly a half mile away Tuesday evening.

ADA, Mich. — It's the reunion that Autumn Holub has been hoping for.

"I was in shock," said Holub. "I wasn't expecting to find her alive, to be honest."

"It was such a freak accident," said Holub. "I mean, nobody could have guessed that this would have happened. She just had a reaction to some medication. In horses, that usually just makes their brain go haywire and she didn't know what was going on."

Veterinarian Skylar Thompson helped aide in the search.

"I barely slept last night," said Dr. Thompson. "We were also worried about her. And I'm glad I was actually rolling into the clinic for the end of the day when they called and so we all have done one track and ran down the road. And it was so great. Such a relief and so good to see her. You know, she's doing great."

Now recovering, Holub shares what may be next for Babe.

"She's gonna rest until she's better and then maybe, hopefully my daughter will get to regionals for her equestrian team and she can go to regionals and compete there," said Holub.

For those who may ever come across a stray animal like Babe, Dr. Thompson shares some advice.

"On the road, in your backyard, anything like that, obviously it's someone's pet and so you need to stay safe and if they're scared of you, you know approach slowly stay away from their hind end things like that," said Dr. Thompson.

"But if you're able, grab a lead rope if it's attached to them and to call either the police or your nearest equine vet clinic."

