BE ON THE LOOKOUT | Police searching for missing Illinois man last seen near GR

Allyn Sly, 33, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 1 in the area of I-196 southwest of Grand Rapids around 6 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man missing from Illinois.

Allyn Sly, 33, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 1 in the area of I-196 southwest of Grand Rapids around 6 p.m. Police say he became lost in Douglas County in Illinois and was talking to his father on his cell phone when his phone died.

Since then, Sly has been seen in other areas of Illinois, Indiana and now Michigan, according to police.

Sly is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6'1" and about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants. He is driving a red 2018 Ford sedan with an Illinois plate and number "CS32480".

Police say Sly has cognitive disabilities.

Anyone with information on Sly's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 217-253-2913.

