Received call of missing kayaker shortly before midnight

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Search crews say a missing kayaker was found safe this morning on Half Moon Lake in Casnovia Township.

Casnovia Township Fire Department tells 13 On Your Side they received a call from the kayaker's parents shortly before midnight. The parents of the adult female told them she had been out on the water since 8:30 p.m. and they were concerned.

Authorities searched the lake, and were able to locate the woman before 1:30 this morning. They say the woman was found safe and is now back home.

Our crews at the scene saw Casnovia Township Fire Department assisted by the Michigan State Police and Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.

