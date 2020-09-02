UPDATE, 5:35 p.m: David Roeller was found safe and will be transported back to his residence, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said.

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 41-year-old missing endangered man who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Police said David Roeller walked away from an adult foster care facility on Ramsdell Drive NE in Courtland Township around 9:20 a.m. Multiple search teams are looking for Roeller who, police said, has been outside for several hours in below freezing temperatures.

Roeller is described as a heavy set man with long dark brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing all black with a trench coat and knit stocking cap.

He is not considered dangerous, police said.

If you have any information, please call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6357.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.