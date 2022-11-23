HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police need your help to find missing Allegan Co. man

At this time, police believe Avel Martinez willingly left his home. Foul play is not suspected.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help in locating Avel T. Martinez, of Allegan County.

Martinez, 42, was reported missing from his home in Leighton Township on Monday by his spouse, who said Martinez had been depressed recently.

His vehicle was found empty on Tuesday near Riley Street and N Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County. Police searched the area but did not find Martinez.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic male standing 6'1" tall with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 185 pounds.

At this time, police believe Martinez willingly left his home. Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

