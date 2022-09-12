HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police searching for missing man in Cedar Springs

Terry Sims, 19, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue checkered pajama pants and black shoes.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing man out of Cedar Springs.

Terry Sims, 19, walked away from an adult care home in the 400 block of E Muskegon Street around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Terry is described as a Black man standing about 5'2". He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue checkered pajama pants and black shoes.

Police say Terry has a developmental disability and is non-speaking.

Terry has previously walked away from the care home. He has been found in the Rockford area before, according to police.

Anyone with information on Terry's whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

