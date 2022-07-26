x
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Police searching for missing man last seen in Grand Rapids

Logan Sweet was in Grand Rapids for a concert at The Listening Room on Sunday, July 24. He was last seen driving his 2022 Kawasaki 650 bike.
Credit: Michigan State Police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who went missing after a concert in Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Logan Thayer Sweet is described as a white male who stands six feet tall, 240 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Logan was in Grand Rapids for a concert at The Listening Room on Sunday, July 24.

He was last seen driving his 2022 Kawasaki 650 bike, which is charcoal gray, while wearing a blue helmet. 

Credit: Provided
Anyone with information on Logan's whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Jeff Olney with the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213 or the Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899. 

