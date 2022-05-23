Kent County police searching for missing man

Terry Sims is described as a 5'2" Black man last seen wearing red plaid pajama pants with a t-shirt and no shoes.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 19-year-old man.

Terry Sims walked away from an adult care facility in the 400 block of E Muskegon Street early Monday morning, according to police. He is described as a 5'2" Black man last seen wearing red plaid pajama pants with a t-shirt and no shoes.

Police say Terry has a developmental disability and is non-speaking.

Anyone with information on Terry's whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

