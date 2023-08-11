Missing Berrien County county man last seen at a South Bend hospital

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office needs your help bringing 42-year-old James Alber back home safely.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a 42-year-old man who went missing earlier this week.

James Alber, 42, was reported missing from a Niles Township adult foster care home on Aug. 7, deputies said.

Two days later on Aug. 9 around 4:15 a.m., he was spotted about 15 miles away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.

Alber has blond hair and green eyes. He stands about 5'11" and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and a sweater.

Authorities said Alber may be in need of medical attention.

If you find him or know where he is, you're asked to call your local law enforcement office to help bring Alber home safely.

