The King County Sheriff's Office says Gia Fuda was found alive eight days after she was reported missing near Stevens Pass.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The search for a Maple Valley teenager who has been missing for just over a week came to a close Saturday, with a positive ending.

The King County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Giovanna (Gia) Fuda was found alive Saturday eight days after she was reported missing.

She was found by search and rescue crews. KING 5 is still awaiting details on where and how she was found, but deputies said she was awake and alert and has been reunited with her parents.

The sheriff's office is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon to provide more details.

Fuda was last seen on July 24 when she left her Maple Valley home without telling her parents where she was headed.

Her car was found abandoned the next day along Highway 2 near Stevens Pass.

Earlier this week, the sheriff's department released more surveillance photos of Fuda, in an effort to try and see if anyone recognized her and knew her whereabouts.

Detectives were seeking any dash camera or photos available from people who may have seen her along the highway.