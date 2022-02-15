Police searching for Michigan woman after her car was found on M-82

Authorities said Brittany Barrington's car was found on the side of the road on M-82 west of US 131 with her personal items still inside.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police need your help finding a 26-year-old woman whose vehicle was found unoccupied on the side of the road.

MSP Lakeview troopers said Brittany Barrington's vehicle was found on M-82 west of US 131 in Reynolds Township recently.

She wasn't inside the car, but her personal items were left there.

Her family is concerned for her wellbeing, so if you have any information that can help police find her, you're asked to call the Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or 911.

Barrington stands about 5'10", weighs about 180 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

