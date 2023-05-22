FOUND | Otsego woman located safe in South Haven

Police said the 35-year-old left her Otsego home Sunday night to go to a convenience store and didn't return. Her car was found abandoned in South Haven.

OTSEGO, Mich. — West Michigan authorities are hoping you can help them find an Otsego mom who went missing over the weekend.

The Otsego Police Department said Emma Jan Mendoza, 35, was last seen on Sunday, May 21.

Police said her son was the last person to see her when she left the home around 10 p.m. to go to a convenience store. She didn't come back and didn't return phone calls or texts.

Authorities found her car abandoned in South Haven near the intersection of Phoenix and Broadway.

Police don't suspect foul play at this time.

She was last seen wearing a pink or purple sweatshirt and purple overalls.

Mendoza is described as standing 5'3" and weighing around 130 pounds.

Her family told police she had recently been acting bizarre and had appeared confused or disoriented.

If you know where she is or have any information about where she might be, you're asked to call Detective Aaron Lalone at the Otsego City Police Department at 269-692-6111.

