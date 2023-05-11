MSP searching for 17-year-old missing from Ludington

Owen Horrigan left his home in Ludington Wednesday night in a maroon 1989 Toyota 4-Runner. Anyone with information should contact 911 or MSP.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old boy who is missing from the Ludington area.

Owen Joseph Horrigan, 17, is described as being 5'9" tall and about 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Police say he left his home in Ludington Wednesday night in a maroon 1989 Toyota 4-Runner with the license plate "EQV5787".

Anyone with information on Horrigan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or 911.

