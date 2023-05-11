x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MSP searching for 17-year-old missing from Ludington

Owen Horrigan left his home in Ludington Wednesday night in a maroon 1989 Toyota 4-Runner. Anyone with information should contact 911 or MSP.
Credit: Michigan State Police

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old boy who is missing from the Ludington area.

Owen Joseph Horrigan, 17, is described as being 5'9" tall and about 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Police say he left his home in Ludington Wednesday night in a maroon 1989 Toyota 4-Runner with the license plate "EQV5787".

Anyone with information on Horrigan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or 911. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Meijer donates 10,000 pounds of food ahead of LPGA Classic

Before You Leave, Check This Out