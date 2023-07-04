MISSING PERSON | Ottawa County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

PORT SHELDON, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who walked away from an adult foster home in Port Sheldon Monday night.
Terry Sims, 20, left the home around 11:45 p.m. last night, police say.
Sims is a Black male who stands between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall. He weighs 124 pounds and has short curly dark hair.
Sims was last seen wearing tan shorts with a plaid stripe and black shoes.
Police say that he is known to frequent local lakeshore beaches.
Deputies attempted to track him using the sheriff's K9 unit, but as of 4 a.m., they've been unsuccessful in finding him.
Anyone with information regarding his location should contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.
Sims had previously gone missing in June after leaving the backyard of a home, but was later found safe.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.