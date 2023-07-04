x
MISSING PERSON | Ottawa County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Terry Sims, 20, walked away from an adult foster home in Port Sheldon Township around 11:45 p.m. Monday night.
Credit: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Terry Sims is missing from his adult foster home in Ottawa County.

PORT SHELDON, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who walked away from an adult foster home in Port Sheldon Monday night.

Terry Sims, 20, left the home around 11:45 p.m. last night, police say.

Sims is a Black male who stands between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall. He weighs 124 pounds and has short curly dark hair.

Sims was last seen wearing tan shorts with a plaid stripe and black shoes.

Police say that he is known to frequent local lakeshore beaches.

Deputies attempted to track him using the sheriff's K9 unit, but as of 4 a.m., they've been unsuccessful in finding him.

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Sims had previously gone missing in June after leaving the backyard of a home, but was later found safe.

