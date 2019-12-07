GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing Friday morning.

Police said Dylan Tarr was last seen walking in the 500 block of Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. He was wearing black jeans, a white t-shirt and blue long sleeve shirt.

Tarr is 5 foot 9 inches and a slender build, according to the department.

Officers said Tarr has not contacted his family, which is out of character.

Please call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Central Dispatch 1-800-249-0911 with information.

