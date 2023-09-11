Missing aircraft prompts Civil Air Patrol to ask public for help in search

The Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is asking for help in searching for an aircraft that's been reported overdue in returning to Dowagiac, Michigan.

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is asking for your help searching for an aircraft that's been reported overdue in returning to Dowagiac, Michigan, where it departed from around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

The missing aircraft has a polished aluminum exterior and a small, home-built airframe. The tail number is N569SX.

The pilot was the only one on board.

Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft head north following take-off.

CAP aircrew and ground teams are searching areas north and northwest of Dowagiac, including areas around Benton Harbor and South Haven.

Extended searches for the aircraft may include areas in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien and Allegan counties.

