MISSING: Police searching for Allegan County man last seen in October

Joseph Thompson, 63, was last seen in October of 2021.

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Investigators with the Allegan County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a missing Plainwell man.

Joseph Thompson, 63, was last seen in October of 2021.

Friday, investigators found Thompson's grey 2007 GMC Canyon at a store in Plainwell.

Police say Thompson does have medical history and is considered at risk due to these conditions. He is described as 5'11" and approximately 185 pounds and primarily wears glasses.

If you are aware of Thompson's location, or have information leading to his whereabouts please contact Lt. Mike Brown at 269-673-0500 ext. 4592 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.