Missing pregnant teen found unharmed in Coopersville, returned home

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says she was located in the Coopersville area around 8 p.m. uninjured.

15-year-old Abby Hernandez-Alcantara has been found safe and returned home after running away on October 13.

Sheriff's detectives and deputies had been working with Abby's family to locate her and return her safely. 

