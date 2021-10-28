Missing pregnant teen found unharmed in Coopersville, returned home

15-year-old Abby Hernandez-Alcantara has been found safe and returned home after running away on October 13.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says she was located in the Coopersville area around 8 p.m. uninjured.
Sheriff's detectives and deputies had been working with Abby's family to locate her and return her safely.
