Missing pregnant teen found unharmed in Coopersville, returned home

15-year-old Abby Hernandez-Alcantara has been found safe and returned home after running away on October 13.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says she was located in the Coopersville area around 8 p.m. uninjured.

Sheriff's detectives and deputies had been working with Abby's family to locate her and return her safely.

