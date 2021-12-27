Michigan State Police searching for teen last seen on Christmas Eve

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Elijah Cole Lile, 17, was last seen on Dec. 24 in the Greenville area. Elijah was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian when he went missing.
Anyone with information on Elijah's whereabouts is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or 911.
