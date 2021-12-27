Michigan State Police searching for teen last seen on Christmas Eve

Elijah Cole Lile, 17, was last seen Dec. 24 in the Greenville area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or 911.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Elijah Cole Lile, 17, was last seen on Dec. 24 in the Greenville area. Elijah was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Elijah's whereabouts is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.