UPDATE: Waters was found safe just before 10:00 a.m.

Deputies in Kent County are asking for help in located a missing and endangered teen.

Investigators say 17-year-old Johnathan Michael Waters was last seen near Knapp St. NE and East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township around midnight Sunday. Waters is 5’8” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last wearing a dark Nike shirt and Adidas pants.

Police say the teen has diminished mental capacity, has mental illness and is off his medications.

If you have any information, please call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357.

