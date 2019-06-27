BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking for a missing teen with autism.

Police say Nicholas Kirk, 16, was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue Reebok shoes, black rimmed glasses, a tan backpack and headphones.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen near the Walmart in Big Rapids around 9 a.m. Police say the teen has autism. He goes by “Nick” but is not able to speak.

Troopers were informed by family that he may possibly be headed to the Muskegon County area.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 or Meceola dispatch at 231-832-3255.

