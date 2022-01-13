Police in GR, Detroit searching for missing 15-year-old

15-year-old Kiara Rose Baker reportedly left the Detroit Behavioral Facility on Nov. 28, 2021. She was last seen on Dec. 27, 2021 in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids and Detroit are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

15-year-old Kiara Rose Baker reportedly left the Detroit Behavioral Facility on Nov. 28, 2021. She was last seen on Dec. 27, 2021, in a red SUV GMC near the Hall Street Party Store in Grand Rapids.

At the time, she was wearing a turquoise hooded sweatshirt, gray pajama pants and Nike flip flops.

Baker is described as being 5'4" and around 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair that could be dyed a reddish-brown. Police say she also has scars on her lower arms.

Contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 if you have any information that could help locate this missing teen.

Baker has a medical condition that requires medication, police say.

Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Detroit Police at 313-569-5900. Tips can also be submitted at 1-800-THE-LOST.

