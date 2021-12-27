Have you seen him? Police searching for missing, endangered teen from Wayland

Tyler Gear was reported missing around 1 a.m. Anyone with information on Tyler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayland Police Department at 269-792-9366.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Police are searching for a missing Wayland teen who is considered to be endangered.

Tyler Curtis Gear, 16, is described as a white male, about six feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a white t-shirt and possibly a green sweatshirt.

Tyler was reported missing from his home in the 200 block of South Locust around 1 a.m. Monday. Police say Tyler had returned home intoxicated a few hours before he went missing. When his parents checked on him, his window was found opened and Tyler missing. It is believed that he exited through the window.

Police dogs were unable to locate Tyler. Neighbors are asked to check in outbuildings and sheds to help locate him. If needed, police can be contacted at the Allegan County non-emergency line at 269-673-3899 to check these buildings.

Police say it is believed that his current clothes are not warm enough for the cold weather.

