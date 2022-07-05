Police searching for missing woman in Kent Co.

Kirsten Neeson, 26, was last seen June 24 in Kent County. She was reported missing on June 27 when Kirsten never reached her destination in Grand Rapids.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman out of Barry County.

Kirsten Lynn Neeson, 26, was last seen Friday, June 24 while leaving her sister's home in Kent County. She was reportedly heading to Grand Rapids, and was reported missing on June 27 when she never reached her destination.

Kirsten does not have a vehicle. Police say there is no information about what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.

