Police searching for missing woman in Plainfield Twp.

Mollie Schmidt, 33, was last seen at her home on Aug. 21. She is described as being 5'2" and 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman in Plainfield Township.

Mollie Schmidt, 33, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21 at her home near the East Beltline and Five Mile Road NE. She is described as being 5'2" and 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say Mollie has left behind her children.

Mollie may be with Yenly Garcia, 44, who lives in Wyoming.

Anyone with information on Mollie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.